Dorian McMillian scored 28 points as the Jackson State Tigers beat the Winthrop Eagles 76-72 on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum.

The lead changed hands 12 times. The Tigers were behind 28-27 at halftime and outscored the Eagles the rest of the way.

For Jackson State, Dorian McMillian finished with 28 points and five rebounds, Blake Nettles added 13 points, five rebounds, seven assists and five steals off the bench, while Mike Williams contributed 11 points and four steals.

For Winthrop, Seifeldin Hendawy finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds, a double-double, and George Natsvlishvili added 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers improved to 2-3. The Eagles dropped to 0-4.

The Tigers sit first in the SWAC. The Eagles sit first in the Big South and have lost four straight. Winthrop is 0-2 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Tigers next visit the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Eagles next host the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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