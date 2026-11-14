Ashlyn Rean had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Fresno State Bulldogs topped the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 85-71 on Saturday at Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 15 points.

For Fresno State, Ashlyn Rean finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Mekhia Chase had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Lola Donez chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

For Northern Arizona, Aaliyah Smith finished with 15 points. Madison Watts had a rough shooting night, going 2 of 12 from the field and finishing with 13 points.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-1. The Lumberjacks fell to 0-3.

The Bulldogs are first in the Pac-12 and have won two straight. Fresno State is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Lumberjacks are first in the Big Sky and have lost three straight. Northern Arizona is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Bulldogs next visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Lumberjacks are back in action when they host the Bethesda Flames on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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