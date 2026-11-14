Da'Nae Jefferson scored 12 points as the Northern Colorado Bears topped the Sam Houston Bearkats 72-58 on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena.

The Bears set the tone early, taking the first quarter 24-14. They led by as many as 14 points. The Bears led 54-50 after three quarters, and it was 59-52 with six minutes left before they pulled away. The Bearkats had a 10-0 run in the second quarter.

For Northern Colorado, Da'Nae Jefferson finished with 12 points off the bench, Neenah George had 11 points and four assists, while Ericka Huggins chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

For Sam Houston, Kylah McCullers led the way with 20 points, and Fanta Kone added 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

The Bears moved to 3-1. The Bearkats fell to 2-2.

The Bears sit first in the Big Sky and have won two straight. Northern Colorado is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Bearkats sit first in the CUSA. Sam Houston is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Bears are back in action when they host the UC Davis Aggies on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bearkats are back in action when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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