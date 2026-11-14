Ma'Riya Vincent scored 33 points as the Wichita State Shockers beat the UC Riverside Highlanders 87-61 on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers came out fast, taking the first quarter 21-12. They never trailed and led by as many as 29.

For Wichita State, Ma'Riya Vincent finished with 33 points and four rebounds, Clara Koulibaly had 13 points off the bench, while Mari Milton contributed 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

For UC Riverside, London Gamble had 15 points, and Amy Pateman added 11 points.

The Shockers moved to 1-3. The Highlanders fell to 1-3.

Wichita State is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Highlanders sit first in the Big West and have lost three straight. UC Riverside is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Shockers next visit the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Highlanders are back in action when they host the Oregon State Beavers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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