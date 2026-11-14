Hannah Robbins had 23 points and six steals as the Weber State Wildcats beat the Houston Christian Huskies 70-67 on Saturday at Dee Events Center.

The Huskies had the better start, winning the first quarter 27-13. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 14 points before storming back. The Wildcats were behind 54-51 after three quarters and outscored the Huskies the rest of the way.

For Weber State, Hannah Robbins finished with 23 points, six rebounds and six steals, Siena Guttadauro had 11 points and three steals off the bench, while Paris Lauro contributed nine points.

For Houston Christian, Jordan Jackson led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Dasia Hyams added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Wildcats moved to 3-0. The Huskies dropped to 1-4.

The Wildcats are first in the Big Sky and have won three straight. The Huskies sit first in the Southland and have lost three straight. Houston Christian is 1-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Wildcats are back in action when they host the Northern New Mexico Eagles on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Huskies next visit the Utah Utes on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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