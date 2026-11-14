Lulu Twidale had 19 points, and the California Golden Bears routed the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 79-47 on Saturday at The Thunderdome.

The Golden Bears set the tone early, taking the first quarter 14-6. They led by as many as 34 points. A 14-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For California, Lulu Twidale finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, Gisella Maul added 15 points and five rebounds, while Ruby Perkins chipped in eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

For UC Santa Barbara, Maddie Naro finished with 16 points. Karisma Flores had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 13 points.

The Golden Bears moved to 5-0. The Gauchos fell to 3-1.

The Golden Bears are first in the ACC and have won five straight. California is 4-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Gauchos sit first in the Big West. UC Santa Barbara is 2-1 at home and 1-0 on the road.

The Golden Bears next host the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Gauchos next host the Cal Lutheran Kingsmen on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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