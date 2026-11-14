Anovia Sheals had 16 points and eight rebounds, and the George Mason Patriots routed the North Carolina Central Eagles 71-45 on Saturday at EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots came out fast, taking the first quarter 22-15. They led by as many as 27 points. A 11-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For George Mason, Anovia Sheals finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Madison Bob had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Trinity Massenburg contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

For North Carolina Central, Chloe Crawford had 10 points, and Victoria Morris added nine points, nine rebounds and three assists. Eboni Clay had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 14 from the field and finishing with seven points.

The Patriots moved to 3-2. The Eagles dropped to 2-4.

The Eagles sit first in the MEAC and have lost two straight. North Carolina Central is 2-0 at home and 0-4 away from home.

The Eagles are back in action when they visit the VCU Rams on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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