Chania Price had 19 points and eight rebounds as the North Texas Mean Green beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals 75-46 on Saturday at The Super Pit.

The Mean Green led by as many as 29 points. A 15-0 run in the third quarter proved decisive.

For North Texas, Chania Price finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, Kalysta Martin had 16 points, while Otaifo Esenabhalu chipped in 15 points and 14 rebounds.

For Incarnate Word, Morgan Borgstadt finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Zaviyana Madison added nine points, four rebounds and three steals.

The Mean Green moved to 3-1. The Cardinals fell to 1-3.

The Mean Green have won two straight. North Texas is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Cardinals sit first in the Southland and have lost three straight.

The Mean Green are back in action when they host the Saint Francis Red Wolves on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are back in action when they host the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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