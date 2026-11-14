Anete Adler had 14 points, and the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 72-63 on Saturday at CU Events Center.

The Penguins had the better start, winning the first quarter 20-14. Down by as many as 10, the Buffaloes fought back. It was 46-44 after three quarters, and 60-47 with six minutes left. A 12-0 run in the fourth quarter proved decisive.

For Colorado, Anete Adler finished with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench, Kennedy Sanders added 13 points and four assists, while Zyanna Walker chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.

For Youngstown State, Paulina Hernandez had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks, and Sarah Baker added 11 points.

The Buffaloes moved to 3-0. The Penguins fell to 2-1.

The Buffaloes are first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. The Penguins are first in the Horizon and have lost two straight.

The Buffaloes next visit the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Penguins are back in action when they host the Heidelberg Student Princes on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

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