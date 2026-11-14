Gavin Gores had 15 points, and the Wyoming Cowboys beat the Denver Pioneers 76-53 on Saturday at Hamilton Gymnasium.

The Cowboys came out fast, taking the first half 36-24. They led by as many as 27 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 9 lead changes. A 12-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Wyoming, Gavin Gores finished with 15 points, Nasir Meyer added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Parker Gerrits contributed 13 points and six rebounds.

For Denver, Kam Martin finished with 17 points, and Jaelen Nelson added eight points.

The Cowboys moved to 3-1. The Pioneers fell to 0-3.

The Cowboys sit first in the Mountain West. Wyoming is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Pioneers are first in the WCC and have lost three straight. Denver is 0-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Cowboys next host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Pioneers are back in action when they host the Colorado Colorado Springs Mountain Lions on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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