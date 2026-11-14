Ashton Gray ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns as the East Carolina Pirates beat the Charlotte 49ers 17-16 on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

The lead changed hands three times. The Pirates trailed 16-7 at halftime. A field goal with 8:42 left put the Pirates ahead for good at 17-16.

For East Carolina, Emory Williams completed 18 of 34 passes for 143 yards with two interceptions while Gray ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. On defense, Kendrick DuJour had a sack, Kevon Merrell Jr. had a sack and DJ Johnson Jr. had an interception.

For Charlotte, Conner Harrell completed 15 of 29 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, Henry Rutledge ran for 66 yards on 15 carries, and Derrick Eley had four catches for 96 yards.

East Carolina outgained Charlotte 307-200. The Pirates improved to 6-4. The 49ers fell to 1-9.

The Pirates have won three straight. East Carolina is 4-1 at home and 2-3 on the road. The 49ers have lost three straight. Charlotte is 0-5 at home and 1-4 on the road.

The Pirates are back in action when they visit the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The 49ers next visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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