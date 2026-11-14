The Furman Paladins visit the Belmont Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Curb Event Center Arena, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Paladins are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Furman beat Holy Cross Crusaders 80-67 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Paladins average 94.5 points per game and allow 68.0. Tom House averages 19.5 points per game, and Luka Toews averages 4.2 assists per game. Charles Johnston averages 8.8 rebounds per game.

The Bruins are 2-1. Belmont lost to Lipscomb Bisons 88-75 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Bruins average 74.0 points per game and allow 62.3. Jack Smiley averages 21.0 points per game, and Aleksa Ristic averages 4.7 assists per game. Jabez Jenkins averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Paladins are first in the SoCon. Furman is 2-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Bruins sit first in the MVC. Belmont is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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