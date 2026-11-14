Marcus Banks had 21 points, and the The Citadel Bulldogs held off the North Florida Ospreys 77-74 on Saturday at UNF Arena.

The Ospreys had the better start, winning the first half 35-29. Down by as many as 15, the Bulldogs stormed back into the game. The Bulldogs were behind 35-29 at halftime and outscored the Ospreys the rest of the way. A 11-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For The Citadel, Marcus Banks finished with 21 points, three assists and three steals, Aaron Ekwere had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Tyler Mrus contributed nine points and six rebounds.

For North Florida, Mason Lee led the way with 14 points, and JR Bartelus added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Bulldogs moved to 3-1. The Ospreys dropped to 1-3.

The Bulldogs sit first in the SoCon and have won three straight. The Citadel is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Ospreys are first in the Atlantic Sun and have lost three straight. North Florida is 0-1 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Bulldogs next visit the Clemson Tigers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Ospreys next host the Fort Lauderdale Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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