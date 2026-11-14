Jaxson Thompson scored 32 points as the Rice Owls beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 81-78 in overtime on Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

The Owls came out fast, taking the first half 39-30. The lead changed hands 8 times. The go-ahead basket came with 0:00 left: Jaxson Thompson makes 53-foot three point jumper (Carmelo Adkins assists).

For Rice, Jaxson Thompson finished with 32 points, four rebounds and five assists, Jimmy Oladokun Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Carmelo Adkins contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

For Stephen F. Austin, Erik Makke had 18 points, and Marcus Scurry added 13 points.

The Owls improved to 2-2. The Lumberjacks fell to 3-1.

Rice is 1-1 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Lumberjacks sit first in the Southland. Stephen F. Austin is 2-1 at home and 1-0 away from home.

The Owls are back in action when they host the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Lumberjacks are back in action when they host the Indiana State Sycamores on Friday, Nov. 20, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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