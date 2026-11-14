The UMBC Retrievers take on the Towson Tigers at SECU Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Retrievers are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. UMBC beat Morgan State Bears 85-70 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Retrievers average 77.5 points per game and allow 75.3. Devin Ceaser averages 17.5 points per game, and Aidan Able averages 3.0 assists per game. Jovan Ristic averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Towson beat Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 90-60 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Tigers average 70.8 points per game and allow 65.5. Ben Roseborough averages 14.0 points per game, and Christian Doerr averages 4.2 assists per game. Jaquan Womack averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Retrievers sit first in the Am. East. UMBC is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Tigers are first in the CAA. Towson is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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