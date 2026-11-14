The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers topped the Arkansas State Red Wolves 28-21 on Saturday at Brooks Stadium (SC).

It was tied 14-14 at halftime. They fell behind 14-7 in the second quarter. The Chanticleers went ahead for good on a touchdown with 2:49 left in the third quarter, making it 21-14. A touchdown with 6:12 left made it 28-14. The Red Wolves pulled within 28-21 on a touchdown with 2:02 left, but could get no closer.

For Coastal Carolina, Deuce Bailey completed 21 of 24 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown, Colton Hinton had six catches for 81 yards, while Robby Washington had two catches for 51 yards. On defense, Ibrahim Diawara had a sack, and Zeke Marshall had an interception.

For Arkansas State, Trey Owens completed 23 of 40 passes for 217 yards with an interception, and Owens ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Arkansas State outgained Coastal Carolina 325-271 but could not make up the difference. The Chanticleers moved to 4-6. The Red Wolves fell to 4-6.

The Chanticleers sit fifth in the Sun Belt. Coastal Carolina is 2-4 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Red Wolves are 13th in the Sun Belt and have lost two straight. Arkansas State is 3-2 at home and 1-4 on the road.

The Chanticleers next visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Red Wolves next visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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