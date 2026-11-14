Gabriel Ferreira had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Radford Highlanders routed the Shenandoah Hornets 102-63 on Saturday at The Dedmon Center.

The Highlanders set the tone early, taking the first half 57-33. They never trailed and led by as many as 39.

For Radford, Gabriel Ferreira finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Frederik Erichsen added 15 points and three assists, while Mathieu Grujicic contributed 14 points, four assists and three steals.

For Shenandoah, Ellis Wright finished with 16 points, and Maxwell Lanham added 13 points.

The Highlanders improved to 1-3.

The Highlanders are first in the Big South. Radford is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Highlanders are back in action when they host the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Highlanders Beat Hornets 102-63 as Ferreira Scores 17 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.