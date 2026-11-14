Rod Robinson II ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns as the UAB Blazers rolled past the Temple Owls 36-10 on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Blazers went ahead for good on a field goal with 1:44 left in the second quarter, making it 13-10. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter.

For UAB, Ryder Burton completed 11 of 19 passes for 133 yards with an interception, Scott Isacks had three catches for 80 yards, and Robinson ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. On defense, Marlin Dean had a sack, and Delvon Gulley had a sack.

For Temple, Ajani Sheppard completed 11 of 30 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown, and Keveun Mason ran for 65 yards on eight carries.

UAB outgained Temple 499-244. The Blazers moved to 6-4. The Owls fell to 2-8.

The Blazers have won two straight. UAB is 5-0 at home and 1-4 on the road. The Owls have lost five straight. Temple is 1-5 at home and 1-3 away from home.

The Blazers are back in action when they host the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Owls next host the Rice Owls on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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