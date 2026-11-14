Alonya Waldon scored 17 points as the North Florida Ospreys edged the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 71-70 in overtime on Saturday at Farris Center.

The Ospreys led by as many as 13 points. The lead changed hands 10 times. The Ospreys led 48-37 after three quarters and 55-43 with six minutes left, but the Bears would not go away before the Ospreys closed it out. The go-ahead basket came with 0:00 left: Alonya Waldon makes 18-foot jumper.

For North Florida, Alonya Waldon finished with 17 points off the bench, Belle Ratliff added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Elle Blatchford chipped in 10 points off the bench.

For Central Arkansas Sugar, Laylah Reese led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Cheyanne Kemp added 16 points.

The Ospreys improved to 4-1. The Bears dropped to 2-2.

The Ospreys are first in the Atlantic Sun and have won four straight. The Bears are first in the UAC. Central Arkansas Sugar is 1-1 at home and 1-1 on the road.

The Ospreys are back in action when they visit the UCF Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Bears are back in action when they host the Grambling Lady Tigers on Friday, Nov. 20, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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