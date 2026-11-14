The Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers are 3-6 and have lost three straight. Purdue lost to Maryland Terrapins 34-29 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Boilermakers average 29.4 points and 384.9 yards per game and allow 32.3 points. Curt Neal leads the Boilermakers with 2.5 sacks, and Jojo Hayden leads the Boilermakers with 70 tackles. Ryan Browne has thrown for 2,260 yards with 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Fame Ijeboi has 620 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes are 7-2 and have won two straight. Iowa beat Northwestern Wildcats 24-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Hawkeyes average 27.8 points and 373.9 yards per game and allow 12.2 points. Joseph Anderson leads the Hawkeyes with 4 sacks, and Cam Buffington leads the Hawkeyes with 82 tackles. Hank Brown has thrown for 1,316 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Kamari Moulton has 541 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Boilermakers are 15th in the Big Ten. Purdue is 2-4 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Hawkeyes are fourth in the Big Ten. Iowa is 4-1 at home and 3-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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