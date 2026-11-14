Jordan Watford had 20 points and six assists, and the Queens University Royals topped the Wofford Terriers 97-92 on Saturday at Curry Arena.

The Royals came out fast, taking the first half 46-40. It was a back-and-forth game with 9 lead changes.

For Queens University, Jordan Watford finished with 20 points, four rebounds and six assists, Caleb Jones had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench, while Nasir Mann contributed 19 points.

For Wofford, Chace Watley finished with 17 points, and Cam Lowe added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Royals moved to 3-2. The Terriers fell to 2-3.

The Royals sit first in the Atlantic Sun. Queens University is 2-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Terriers sit first in the SoCon. Wofford is 2-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Royals are back in action when they visit the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Terriers are back in action when they visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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