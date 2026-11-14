McKenna Johnson scored 24 points as the Green Bay Phoenix beat the Wisconsin Badgers 81-76 on Saturday at Kress Center.

The Phoenix set the tone early, taking the first quarter 27-12. They never trailed and led by as many as 20.

For Green Bay, McKenna Johnson finished with 24 points and six rebounds, Elisa Mevius added 20 points, while Maddy Skorupski contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, 14 assists and five steals.

For Wisconsin, Addie Deal led the way with 16 points, and Teagan Mallegni added 15 points.

The Phoenix moved to 1-2. The Badgers dropped to 4-0.

The Phoenix are first in the Horizon. The Badgers sit first in the Big Ten.

The Phoenix are back in action when they host the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers next host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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