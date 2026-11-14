Taylor Feldman scored 22 points as the High Point Panthers rolled past the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs 87-56 on Saturday at Qubein Center.

The Panthers came out fast, taking the first quarter 25-8. They never trailed and led by as many as 33. A 11-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For High Point, Taylor Feldman finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists, Brecken Snotherly had 18 points and four assists, while Peyton Gerdes contributed 17 points.

For South Carolina State, Chase Thomas had 21 points and four rebounds. Adena Webster had a rough shooting night, going 2 of 12 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Panthers improved to 5-0. The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 1-3.

The Panthers sit first in the Big South and have won five straight. High Point is 3-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Lady Bulldogs sit first in the MEAC and have lost three straight. South Carolina State is 1-2 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Panthers are back in action when they host the Hampton Lady Pirates on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Lady Bulldogs next visit the Winthrop Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

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