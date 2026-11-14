Ryan Davis had 17 points, and the Queens University Royals topped the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 57-53 on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena.

It was 41-36 after three quarters, and 43-42 with six minutes left.

For Queens University, Ryan Davis finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, Brenae Jones-Grant added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Mia Moore chipped in eight points, six rebounds and five steals.

For Gardner-Webb, Amira Ofunniyin had 13 points, and Shiriah Harris added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

The Royals improved to 2-2. The Runnin' Bulldogs dropped to 1-2.

The Royals are first in the Atlantic Sun and have won two straight. Queens University is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Runnin' Bulldogs are first in the Big South and have lost two straight. Gardner-Webb is 0-2 at home and 1-0 on the road.

The Royals next host the Charleston Cougars on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Runnin' Bulldogs are back in action when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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