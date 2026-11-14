The Miami (OH) RedHawks topped the Evansville Purple Aces 86-78 on Saturday at Ford Center.

The RedHawks led by as many as 12 points. The RedHawks were behind 45-43 at halftime and outscored the Purple Aces the rest of the way.

For Evansville, Bryce Quinet finished with 30 points, four rebounds and eight assists, and AJ Casey added 26 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The RedHawks moved to 3-0. The Purple Aces fell to 2-2.

The RedHawks are first in the MAC and have won three straight. Miami (OH) is 1-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Purple Aces sit first in the MVC and have lost two straight. Evansville is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The RedHawks next host the Defiance Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Purple Aces are back in action when they host the Le Moyne Dolphins on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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