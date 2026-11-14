Aniah Smith had 14 points and five steals, and the Jacksonville Dolphins beat the Warner Royals 81-40 on Saturday at Swisher Gymnasium.

The Dolphins came out fast, taking the first quarter 22-11. They never trailed and led by as many as 46. A 20-0 run in the fourth quarter swung the game.

For Jacksonville, Aniah Smith finished with 14 points and five steals, Samirah Mamoudou had 13 points, while Coco Rudolph contributed 11 points and three steals.

For Warner, Lacienega Crockett led the way with nine points, four rebounds and three steals, and Kali Harris added seven points, six rebounds and three steals. Lacienega Crockett had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field.

The Dolphins improved to 2-2.

The Dolphins sit first in the Atlantic Sun. Jacksonville is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home.

The Dolphins are back in action when they host the Trinity College of Jacksonville Eagles on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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