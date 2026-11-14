Jasmine Felton had 25 points and nine rebounds and five steals, and the Campbell Fighting Camels beat the Furman Paladins 64-58 on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center.

The Fighting Camels led by as many as 13 points.

For Campbell, Jasmine Felton finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals, Emerson Thompson added 10 points, while Hana Predojevic chipped in six points and three blocks.

For Furman, Ava Sawi led the way with 15 points, and Sophia Pearl added nine points.

The Fighting Camels moved to 1-4. The Paladins fell to 2-3.

The Fighting Camels sit first in the CAA. Campbell is 1-2 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Paladins are first in the SoCon and have lost two straight. Furman is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Fighting Camels next host the Fordham Rams on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Paladins next host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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