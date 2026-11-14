Zayden High had 18 points and 17 rebounds as the South Florida Bulls topped the Coppin State Eagles 73-63 on Saturday at Yuengling Center.

The Bulls led by as many as 12 points. The Bulls were behind 31-30 at halftime and outscored the Eagles the rest of the way. A 10-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For South Florida, Zayden High finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds and three assists, Josh Omojafo added 13 points off the bench, while Sonny Wilson chipped in 12 points and three assists.

For Coppin State, Camaren Sparrow led the way with 15 points, and Tafara Gapare added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Brendan Johnson had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Bulls improved to 2-2. The Eagles dropped to 1-4.

The Bulls sit first in the Division I. South Florida is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Eagles sit first in the MEAC and have lost two straight. Coppin State is 1-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Bulls next host the Tennessee State Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Eagles are back in action when they visit the La Salle Explorers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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