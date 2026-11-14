DaKari Spear had 22 points, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders routed the Stonehill Skyhawks 88-37 on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders set the tone early, taking the first half 43-21. They led by as many as 53 points. A 18-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Texas Tech, DaKari Spear finished with 22 points and six rebounds off the bench, Jamichael Stillwell added 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Damarion Dennis chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.

For Stonehill, Eli Greenberg had eight points, and Trenton Ruth added seven points.

The Red Raiders moved to 4-0. The Skyhawks fell to 1-3.

The Red Raiders sit first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. The Skyhawks are first in the NEC and have lost three straight. Stonehill is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Red Raiders next host the LSU New Orleans Privateers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Skyhawks next host the New Hampshire Wildcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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