Sa'Mya Wyatt scored 20 points as the St. John's Red Storm defeated the Rhode Island Rams 68-51 on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena.

The Red Storm came out fast, taking the first quarter 18-8. They never trailed and led by as many as 26. A 16-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For St. John's, Sa'Mya Wyatt finished with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, Daniela Abies added 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Ny'Ceara Pryor chipped in 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.

For Rhode Island, Delanie Hill finished with 14 points and five assists, and Amori Jarrett added 13 points and five rebounds.

The Red Storm improved to 4-0. The Rams fell to 2-3.

The Red Storm are first in the Big East and have won four straight. The Rams are first in the A-10.

The Red Storm are back in action when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rams are back in action when they host the Emmanuel (MA) Lions on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The post Red Storm Beat Rams 68-51 as Wyatt Scores 20 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.