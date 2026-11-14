Keelon Russell threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns as the Alabama Crimson Tide topped the Vanderbilt Commodores 21-6 on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Crimson Tide went ahead for good on a touchdown with 0:06 left in the second quarter, making it 7-3.

For Alabama, Russell completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Ryan Coleman-Williams had seven catches for 68 yards, and Lotzeir Brooks had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, QB Reese had a sack, and Yhonzae Pierre had a sack.

For Vanderbilt, Jared Curtis completed 25 of 40 passes for 223 yards, and Junior Sherrill had seven catches for 100 yards.

Alabama outgained Vanderbilt 309-235. The Crimson Tide improved to 8-2. The Commodores fell to 4-6.

The Crimson Tide are second in the SEC and have won three straight. Alabama is 4-1 at home and 4-1 on the road. The Commodores sit 16th in the SEC. Vanderbilt is 3-3 at home and 1-3 on the road.

The Crimson Tide are back in action when they host the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Commodores are back in action when they visit the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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