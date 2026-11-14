Aleksas Bieliauskas had 23 points, and the South Carolina Gamecocks topped the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 79-62 on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks led by as many as 19 points. It was 35-33 at halftime, and 64-49 with six minutes left.

For South Carolina, Aleksas Bieliauskas finished with 23 points and four rebounds, Marcus Johnson had 16 points and four assists, while Juan Fernandez chipped in 15 points and five rebounds.

For Gardner-Webb, Jackson Skipper finished with 12 points, and Mikhali Pocknett added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks moved to 4-0. The Runnin' Bulldogs dropped to 1-3.

The Gamecocks sit first in the SEC and have won four straight. The Runnin' Bulldogs sit first in the Big South. Gardner-Webb is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Gamecocks are back in action when they host the Elon Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Runnin' Bulldogs are back in action when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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