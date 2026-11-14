Jelani Hamilton scored 17 points as the Florida Atlantic Owls beat the Coastal Georgia Mariner 78-63 on Saturday at Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

The Owls came out fast, taking the first half 46-34. They led by as many as 21 points. A 10-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Florida Atlantic, Jelani Hamilton finished with 17 points and four rebounds, Josh Harris added 11 points and 17 rebounds, while Kieran Mullen contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

For Coastal Georgia, Caiden Punt led the way with 20 points, and Jaydon Cole added 13 points.

The Owls moved to 3-1.

The Owls have won two straight. Florida Atlantic is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Owls next host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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