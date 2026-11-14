Brandon Ivery had 21 points, and the North Carolina A&T Aggies routed the Cheyney (PA) Wolves 104-76 on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center.

The Aggies came out fast, taking the first half 63-33. They led by as many as 37 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes. A 11-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For North Carolina A&T, Brandon Ivery finished with 21 points off the bench, Saxton Simley had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Shane Lancaster contributed 15 points.

The Aggies improved to 2-2.

The Aggies are first in the CAA. North Carolina A&T is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Aggies are back in action when they host the Morgan State Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Aggies Beat Wolves 104-76 as Ivery Scores 21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.