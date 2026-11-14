Nevaeh Thomas had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Illinois State Redbirds defeated the Saint Louis Billikens 72-55 on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.

The Redbirds came out fast, taking the first quarter 23-12. They led by as many as 26 points. A 14-0 run in the fourth quarter swung the game.

For Illinois State, Nevaeh Thomas finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, Hannah Chicken added 10 points and five rebounds, while Madison Austin chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

For Saint Louis, Tyonna Bailey led the way with 18 points. D'Myjah Bolds had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 10 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Redbirds moved to 5-0. The Billikens dropped to 2-2.

The Redbirds are first in the MVC and have won five straight. Illinois State is 3-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Billikens are first in the A-10. Saint Louis is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Redbirds next host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Billikens next host the Missouri State Lady Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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