Uzziah Buntyn scored 19 points as the Northern Illinois Huskies beat the Bellarmine Knights 72-64 on Saturday at Knights Hall.

The Huskies led by as many as 12 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes. The Huskies were behind 31-27 at halftime and outscored the Knights the rest of the way.

For Northern Illinois, Uzziah Buntyn finished with 19 points off the bench, Max Weisbrod had 14 points, five assists and three steals, while Brayden Gross contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

For Bellarmine, Kenyon Goodin led the way with 15 points, and Tyler Doyle added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Huskies improved to 3-2. The Knights fell to 1-4.

The Huskies sit first in the Horizon and have won three straight. Northern Illinois is 1-0 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Knights are first in the Atlantic Sun. Bellarmine is 1-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Huskies next visit the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knights are back in action when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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