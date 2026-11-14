Tessa Liggio had 22 points and seven assists, and the Bucknell Bison routed the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 73-48 on Saturday at Knott Arena.

The Bison led by as many as 28 points. A 16-0 run in the second quarter swung the game.

For Bucknell, Tessa Liggio finished with 22 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals, Isabella Casey added 13 points and four rebounds, while Elana Weisman chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

For Mount St. Mary's, Alana Powell led the way with 10 points, four assists and three steals, and Rachael Chilicki added eight points and four rebounds.

The Bison moved to 1-3. The Mountaineers dropped to 0-5.

The Bison are first in the Patriot. Bucknell is 0-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Mountaineers are first in the Metro and have lost five straight. Mount St. Mary's is 0-3 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Bison are back in action when they visit the UAlbany Great Danes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Mountaineers next visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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