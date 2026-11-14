Justice Haynes ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets topped the Clemson Tigers 20-6 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC).

Georgia Tech scored first and never trailed, leading 13-3 at halftime.

For Georgia Tech, Alberto Mendoza completed 8 of 14 passes for 138 yards with an interception, Jordan Allen had two catches for 61 yards, and Chris Corbo had two catches for 54 yards. On defense, Cayman Spaulding had a sack, Taje McCoy had a sack and Kealan Jones had an interception.

For Clemson, Christopher Vizzina completed 12 of 27 passes for 133 yards with an interception.

Georgia Tech outgained Clemson 407-228. The Yellow Jackets moved to 3-7. The Tigers dropped to 6-4.

The Yellow Jackets sit 17th in the ACC. Georgia Tech is 2-4 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Tigers sit sixth in the ACC. Clemson is 3-3 at home and 3-1 on the road.

The Yellow Jackets next host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Tigers are back in action when they visit the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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