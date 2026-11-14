Alanna Benoit had 14 points, and the Quinnipiac Bobcats defeated the Boston University Terriers 58-47 on Saturday at M&T Bank Arena.

The Bobcats led 39-34 after three quarters, and it was 43-38 with six minutes left before they pulled away. A 14-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For Quinnipiac, Alanna Benoit finished with 14 points and four assists, Kayla Hopson added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Lilly Thomas chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

For Boston University, Sophia Georgiades led the way with 23 points and five rebounds, and Kate Allard added seven points and seven rebounds.

The Bobcats improved to 2-3. The Terriers dropped to 1-3.

The Bobcats sit first in the Metro. Quinnipiac is 2-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Terriers are first in the Patriot. Boston University is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Bobcats are back in action when they host the Yale Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Terriers are back in action when they visit the Stonehill Skyhawks on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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