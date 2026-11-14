Lily Zeinstra had 21 points, and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles routed the Florida Atlantic Owls 86-51 on Saturday at Alico Arena.

The Eagles came out fast, taking the first quarter 26-20. They led by as many as 36 points. A 22-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For Florida Gulf Coast, Lily Zeinstra finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists, Jalei Pillow added 12 points and five rebounds, while Sinai Douglas contributed 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

For Florida Atlantic, Vivian Onugha finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Skyla Tuthill added eight points.

The Eagles moved to 3-1. The Owls fell to 2-3.

The Eagles sit first in the Atlantic Sun and have won three straight. Florida Gulf Coast is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. Florida Atlantic is 2-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Eagles are back in action when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Owls are back in action when they visit the Florida Gators on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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