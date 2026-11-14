Natalie Kussow had 15 points and four blocks, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers held off the Kansas State Wildcats 68-65 on Saturday at Sanford Pentagon.

It was a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes. The Golden Gophers were behind 47-45 after three quarters and outscored the Wildcats the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 0:39 left: Kennedy Klick makes layup (Gracie Merkle assists). The Wildcats had a 10-0 run in the first quarter.

For Minnesota, Natalie Kussow finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four blocks, Gracie Merkle had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Grace Grocholski chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

For Kansas State, Nastja Claessens led the way with 20 points and four rebounds, and Taryn Sides added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Golden Gophers moved to 4-0. The Wildcats fell to 4-1.

The Golden Gophers are first in the Big Ten and have won four straight. Minnesota is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Wildcats are first in the Big 12.

The Golden Gophers are back in action when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Wildcats next host the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The post Golden Gophers Beat Wildcats 68-65 as Kussow Scores 15 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.