Tierney Madigan scored 23 points as the Milwaukee Panthers topped the Loyola Chicago Ramblers 71-65 on Saturday at Gentile Arena.

The Panthers led by as many as 13 points. It was 52-47 after three quarters, and 56-54 with six minutes left. The Ramblers had a 13-0 run in the first quarter.

For Milwaukee, Tierney Madigan finished with 23 points and six rebounds, Madison Fitzgibbon added 16 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Izzy Pugh chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds.

For Loyola Chicago, Brooklyn Vaughn had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Rosalie Mercille added 15 points and four rebounds. MD Ntambue had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Panthers moved to 2-3. The Ramblers dropped to 2-2.

The Ramblers are first in the A-10. Loyola Chicago is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Ramblers are back in action when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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