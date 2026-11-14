Abbie Boutilier scored 12 points as the Eastern Illinois Panthers defeated the Evansville Purple Aces 64-46 on Saturday at Groniger Arena.

The Panthers came out fast, taking the first quarter 22-6.

For Eastern Illinois, Abbie Boutilier finished with 12 points and six rebounds, Ava Stoller added 11 points and six rebounds, while Nevaeh Dickman contributed 10 points and three assists.

For Evansville, Mireia Mustaros led the way with 12 points and six rebounds, and Avery Kelley added 10 points and three assists. Mireia Mustaros had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field.

The Panthers improved to 1-4. The Purple Aces fell to 0-4.

The Panthers are first in the OVC. Eastern Illinois is 1-0 at home and 0-4 away from home. The Purple Aces sit first in the MVC and have lost four straight.

The Panthers are back in action when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Purple Aces next visit the IU Indianapolis Jaguars on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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