Giselle Dogan had 18 points, and the SIU Edwardsville Cougars routed the Eureka Red Devils 114-38 on Saturday at First Community Arena.

The Cougars set the tone early, taking the first quarter 32-14. They never trailed and led by as many as 77. A 28-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For SIU Edwardsville, Giselle Dogan finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench, Jayla McClinton added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Tyra Robinson chipped in 14 points and four rebounds.

For Eureka, Jaylen Zachary led the way with 10 points, and Khaliyah Goree added nine points. Jaylen Zachary had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 15 from the field.

The Cougars improved to 4-1.

The Cougars sit first in the OVC and have won three straight. SIU Edwardsville is 4-0 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Cougars next visit the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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