Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards and a touchdown, Cooper Barkate caught eight passes for 134 yards, and the Miami Hurricanes defeated the Duke Blue Devils 36-25 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes went ahead for good on a field goal with 0:37 left in the second quarter, making it 13-10. A touchdown with 8:06 left made it 29-17. The Blue Devils got within 36-25 on a touchdown with 0:21 left.

For Miami, Mensah completed 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards with a touchdown, Barkate had eight catches for 134 yards, and Javian Mallory had three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Xavier Lucas had an interception.

For Duke, Walker Eget completed 26 of 42 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Nate Sheppard ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Sheppard had 12 catches for 93 yards.

Miami outgained Duke 532-341. The Hurricanes improved to 9-1. The Blue Devils dropped to 7-3.

The Hurricanes are first in the ACC. Miami is 5-0 at home and 4-1 away from home. The Blue Devils sit fourth in the ACC. Duke is 4-1 at home and 3-2 away from home.

The Hurricanes are back in action when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Blue Devils next host the Clemson Tigers on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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