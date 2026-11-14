Mark Jankowski scored twice as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Saturday at Veikkaus Arena.

Jackson Blake opened the scoring on the power play at 11:12 of the first period, with assists from Sebastian Aho and Nikolaj Ehlers. Jankowski made it 2-0 at 17:30 of the first period. Andrei Svechnikov made it 3-0 on the power play at 2:03 of the second period.

Matty Beniers pulled the Kraken within 3-1 at 6:06 of the second period. Svechnikov made it 4-1 on the power play at 10:05 of the second period. Jankowski made it 5-1 at 11:06 of the third period.

For Carolina, Ehlers had three assists, Jankowski had two goals, Svechnikov had two goals, Blake scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 13 of 14 shots.

For Seattle, Beniers scored, and Joey Daccord stopped 10 of 14 shots.

Carolina outshot Seattle 35-14. Carolina went 3 for 5 on the power play, and Seattle went 0 for 2. The Hurricanes improved to 16-3-2. The Kraken fell to 9-8-1.

The Hurricanes sit first in the Eastern Conference and have won four straight. The Kraken are 11th in the Western Conference and have lost three straight. The Hurricanes lead the season series 2-0. Carolina won the first meeting 4-1 on Nov. 12.

The Hurricanes are back in action when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Kraken next host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 9:40 p.m. ET.

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