The Brown Bears visit the Siena Saints on Saturday, Nov. 14, at MVP Arena, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bears are 1-3. Brown lost to Canisius Golden Griffins 86-81 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Bears average 67.0 points per game and allow 68.0. Jeremiah Jenkins averages 13.0 points and 4.5 assists per game, and N'famara Dabo averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Saints are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Siena beat Dayton Flyers 99-89 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Saints average 85.3 points per game and allow 79.0. Tim Ibukunoluwa averages 24.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, and Pace Prosser averages 8.3 assists per game.

The Bears are first in the Ivy. Brown is 0-3 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Saints sit first in the Metro. Siena is 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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