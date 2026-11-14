Ryan Agarwal had 11 points, and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers beat the Colorado State Rams 73-58 on Saturday at Moby Arena.

The Ramblers came out fast, taking the first half 44-24. They led by as many as 23 points. A 10-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Loyola Chicago, Ryan Agarwal finished with 11 points and six rebounds, Jason Schofield had 10 points and six rebounds, while Jayden Dawson contributed 10 points.

For Colorado State, Josh Pascarelli had 15 points, and Pops Dunson added 13 points.

The Ramblers improved to 3-1. The Rams fell to 3-1.

The Ramblers sit first in the A-10. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Rams are first in the Pac-12.

The Ramblers next host the Wichita State Shockers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Rams next host the North Dakota State Bison on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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