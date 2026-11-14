Anthony Colandrea threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Nebraska Cornhuskers routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 31-0 on Saturday at SHI Stadium.

Nebraska scored first and never trailed, leading 14-0 at halftime.

For Nebraska, Colandrea completed 15 of 22 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns, Carter Nelson had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Luke Lindenmeyer had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Jordan Ochoa had a sack, Jahsear Whittington had a sack and Caleb Benning had an interception.

For Rutgers, AJ Surace completed 4 of 12 passes for 24 yards with two interceptions, and Clay Thevenin ran for 43 yards on 10 carries.

Nebraska outgained Rutgers 429-143. The Cornhuskers moved to 6-4. The Scarlet Knights dropped to 2-8.

The Cornhuskers sit 10th in the Big Ten. Nebraska is 4-2 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Scarlet Knights sit 18th in the Big Ten and have lost four straight. Rutgers is 1-5 at home and 1-3 on the road.

The Cornhuskers are back in action when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Scarlet Knights next visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

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