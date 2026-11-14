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Huskies Beat Dukes 46-22 as Osborne Throws 3 TDs
By Ball Exclusives Staff,3 days ago
Kalieb Osborne threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, Shamar Porter caught four passes for 135 yards, and the UConn Huskies beat the James Madison Dukes 46-22 on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
It was a back-and-forth game, with the lead changing hands four times. The Huskies went ahead for good on a touchdown with 1:30 left in the second quarter, making it 17-13, and led 20-13 at halftime.
For UConn, Osborne completed 16 of 20 passes for 274 yards with three touchdowns, Porter had four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown, and Cam Abshire had one catch for 51 yards. On defense, Hayden Pegg had a sack and an interception, and Joshua Mickens had a sack.
For James Madison, JC Evans completed 27 of 42 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Evans ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
UConn outgained James Madison 504-331. The Huskies moved to 5-5. The Dukes dropped to 8-3.
The Huskies are second in the FBS Indep. UConn is 3-3 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Dukes are third in the Sun Belt. James Madison is 4-1 at home and 4-2 away from home.
The Huskies next host the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Dukes next host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The post Huskies Beat Dukes 46-22 as Osborne Throws 3 TDs appeared first on Ball Exclusives.