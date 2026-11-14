Kalieb Osborne threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, Shamar Porter caught four passes for 135 yards, and the UConn Huskies beat the James Madison Dukes 46-22 on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth game, with the lead changing hands four times. The Huskies went ahead for good on a touchdown with 1:30 left in the second quarter, making it 17-13, and led 20-13 at halftime.

For UConn, Osborne completed 16 of 20 passes for 274 yards with three touchdowns, Porter had four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown, and Cam Abshire had one catch for 51 yards. On defense, Hayden Pegg had a sack and an interception, and Joshua Mickens had a sack.

For James Madison, JC Evans completed 27 of 42 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Evans ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

UConn outgained James Madison 504-331. The Huskies moved to 5-5. The Dukes dropped to 8-3.

The Huskies are second in the FBS Indep. UConn is 3-3 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Dukes are third in the Sun Belt. James Madison is 4-1 at home and 4-2 away from home.

The Huskies next host the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Dukes next host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Nov. 28.

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